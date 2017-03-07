LinkedIn says no agreement with Russia on restoring access to site

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
MOSCOW, March 7 LinkedIn Corp. said on Tuesday it had failed to reach an agreement with the Russian authorities that would see them lift the block on the social networking website.
A LinkedIn spokesman said by email that the company believed it complied with all applicable laws and that it hoped to restore its service in Russia in the future. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017