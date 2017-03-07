版本:
LinkedIn says no agreement with Russia on restoring access to site

MOSCOW, March 7 LinkedIn Corp. said on Tuesday it had failed to reach an agreement with the Russian authorities that would see them lift the block on the social networking website.

A LinkedIn spokesman said by email that the company believed it complied with all applicable laws and that it hoped to restore its service in Russia in the future. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova)
