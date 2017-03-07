LinkedIn not willing to comply with Russian data law - watchdog

MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's communications watchdog
said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a
social networking website it had blocked, in which the company
said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian
data storage law.
"The company has refused to carry out the requirement to
move its storage sites holding the personal data of Russian
citizens onto the territory of the Russian Federation, thus
confirming its lack of interest in working on the Russian
market," regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement.
LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)