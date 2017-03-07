版本:
LinkedIn not willing to comply with Russian data law - watchdog

MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's communications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it had blocked, in which the company said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian data storage law.

"The company has refused to carry out the requirement to move its storage sites holding the personal data of Russian citizens onto the territory of the Russian Federation, thus confirming its lack of interest in working on the Russian market," regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
