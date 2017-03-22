LinkedIn tries to hook more users with business news section

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 22
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 LinkedIn on Wednesday
plans to launch a section on its network dedicated to business
news, seeking to draw users onto the service more frequently to
read and talk about current events, company officials said.
The updates to its website and smartphone app are the latest
attempt by LinkedIn, which Microsoft Corp bought last
year for $26 billion, to grow beyond its roots as a job-hunting
service and to add features associated with social media.
LinkedIn is calling the section "Trending Storylines." It
will have a stream of links to outside news sources mixed with
related posts written by LinkedIn users.
A team of editors will choose which stories to highlight,
LinkedIn's editor in chief, Daniel Roth, said in an interview.
The company will not have reporters of its own.
"We think that people will start their day with this, to get
the news they need," Roth said.
On Tuesday, an early version seen by Reuters led with
stories about U.S. and British authorities banning electronic
devices larger than a cellphone from airline carry-on luggage.
Alongside that news was commentary about the change by LinkedIn
users, including Ian Bremmer, president of consultancy Eurasia
Group.
Social media networks such as Twitter Inc, Facebook
Inc and Snap Inc long ago added some kind of
feature spotlighting major news stories.
Unlike the others, the LinkedIn feed will be limited to
topics about professions and business, trying to provide
information that would be useful in work meetings, said Tomer
Cohen, LinkedIn's vice president of product.
LinkedIn has 106 million active monthly users on average and
467 million members in all, according to the company.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)