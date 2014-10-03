版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 3日 星期五 19:21 BJT

Linn Energy to sell Granite Wash and Cleveland fields for $1.95 bln

Oct 3 Oil and Gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it would sell all its oil and gas assets in the Granite Wash and Cleveland fields of Texas and Western Oklahoma, respectively, to affiliates of investment group EnerVest Ltd for $1.95 billion.

Linn also said on Friday that it would sell oil and gas properties in the Wolfberry field in the Permian Basin to Fleur de Lis Energy LLC for $350 million.

Proceeds from the sales are expected to finance Linn's $2.3 billion acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Corp, which closed in August, Linn said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐