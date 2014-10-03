Linn Energy to sell Granite Wash and Cleveland fields for $1.95 bln

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 3 Oil and Gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it would sell all its oil and gas assets in the Granite Wash and Cleveland fields of Texas and Western Oklahoma, respectively, to affiliates of investment group EnerVest Ltd for $1.95 billion.
Linn also said on Friday that it would sell oil and gas properties in the Wolfberry field in the Permian Basin to Fleur de Lis Energy LLC for $350 million.
Proceeds from the sales are expected to finance Linn's $2.3 billion acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Corp, which closed in August, Linn said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent purchase of shares of Banco Panamericano SA by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.