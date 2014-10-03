Linn Energy to sell Granite Wash and Cleveland fields for $1.95 bln

Oct 3 Oil and Gas producer Linn Energy LLC said it would sell all its oil and gas assets in the Granite Wash and Cleveland fields of Texas and Western Oklahoma, respectively, to affiliates of investment group EnerVest Ltd for $1.95 billion.

Linn also said on Friday that it would sell oil and gas properties in the Wolfberry field in the Permian Basin to Fleur de Lis Energy LLC for $350 million.

Proceeds from the sales are expected to finance Linn's $2.3 billion acquisition of assets from Devon Energy Corp, which closed in August, Linn said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)