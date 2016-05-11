Linn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

LATAM CLOSE-One issuer raises US$750m in LatAm primary market
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring
May 11 Oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC and its units, Berry Petroleum Co LLC and Linn Co, have filed for restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.
The company said it expects its operations across its asset base to continue throughout the Chapter 11 process.
Linn Energy, which has about $10 billion in debt, was founded in 2003 and went public in 2006. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
Jan 17 California regulators said on Tuesday they were seeking public comment on a proposal that would significantly limit the amount of natural gas Southern California Gas can inject into its Aliso Canyon storage facility in Los Angeles, which leaked in 2015.