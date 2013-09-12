Linn Energy to buy oil and gas assets for $525 mln

Sept 12 U.S. oil and gas producer Linn Energy
LLC said it would buy oil and natural gas assets in the
Permian Basin, extending across West Texas and southeast New
Mexico, for $525 million to raise its exposure to lucrative oil.
The assets are expected to produce about 4,800 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in the first 12 months, with 63 percent
of the output being oil, Linn said.
The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, will
immediately add to cash available for distribution, the company
said.
Linn, structured as a limited liability company, distributes
most of its earnings directly to investors.