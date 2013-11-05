Linn Energy says SEC inquiry into accounting measures ongoing

Nov 5 U.S. oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC
said an informal inquiry by the Securities and Exchange
Commission into its use of non-GAAP accounting measures was
ongoing, sending the company's shares down 4 percent.
The SEC began inquiries in July into Linn's hedging
strategies and certain other financial measures as well as its
proposed acquisition of Berry Petroleum Co.
The regulator's review of the deal and of Linn's use of
non-GAAP accounting measures were separate events, Chief
Executive Mark Ellis told analysts on a conference call on
Tuesday.
Linn said earlier this month that SEC had no further
comments on the amended filings in connection with the deal,
prompting analysts to speculate that an approval to the proposed
acquisition was in sight.
The SEC had requested documents and communications related
to Linn's use of non-GAAP measures and the company was
cooperating with the regulator, Ellis told analysts.
Michael Peterson, an analyst at investment bank MLV & Co,
said the inquiry was likely to be a minor one.
"If the preliminary inquiry were materially negative, I
doubt the SEC would have signed off on a transaction of this
magnitude," he said, referring to Linn's proposed deal with
Berry Petroleum.
Linn raised its purchase price for Berry Petroleum by $600
million to $4.9 billion on Monday.
CEO Ellis said on Tuesday that the deal with Berry Petroleum
could potentially close as early as mid-December.
Linn shares were trading at $30.46 on Tuesday afternoon on
the Nasdaq.