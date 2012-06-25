版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日

Linn Energy to buy BP's Jonah Field assets for $1.03 bln

June 25 Linn Energy LLC will acquire properties in the Jonah Field, located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming, from BP America Production Co for $1.03 billion.

The company said it expects to finance the deal, which will close by July 31, with debt.

