UPDATE 1-Linn to buy stake in Anadarko project for $400 mln

April 3 U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy
said it will pay $400 million for a 23 percent share of
Anadarko Petroleum Corp's interest in the Salt Creek
field in Wyoming.
Linn, which signed a joint venture agreement with an
affiliate of Anadarko, said the $400 million would be paid as
future development costs for the field.
The company will also pay an additional $200 million for its
interest in the field over the next three to six years.
Linn Energy had told Reuters in an interview last month that
it would spend up to $2 billion on acquisitions every year as it
looks to keep up its scorching growth.
Anadarko had said in early March that it entered into a deal
to sell a 23 percent stake in the Salt Creek field, but did not
reveal details.
The deal is expected to add to Linn's cash flow per unit
immediately.
It also expects average net production from the project of
about 1,600 barrels of oil per day in its first year.
Production at the 100-year-old field, where carbon dioxide
is used to stimulate oil production, is expected to double by
2015.
Houston-based Linn, which signed and closed the agreement on
April 3, said it had already contracted current output through
2014.
Linn's shares were trading slightly up at $38.46 on Tuesday
afternoon on the Nasdaq, while Anadarko shares were trading
slightly down at $78.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.