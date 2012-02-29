New Issue-Linn Energy sells $1.8 bln notes

Feb 29 Linn Energy LLC /Finance
Corp on Tuesday sold $1.8 billion of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1.5 billion.
RBS, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit
Suisse, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.
BORROWER: LINN ENERGY LLC/FINANCE CORP
AMT 1.8 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.989 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012
S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 478 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS