版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 1日 星期四 01:10 BJT

New Issue-Linn Energy sells $1.8 bln notes

Feb 29 Linn Energy LLC /Finance
Corp on Tuesday sold $1.8 billion of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1.5 billion. 	
    RBS, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit
Suisse, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LINN ENERGY LLC/FINANCE CORP 	
	
AMT 1.8 BLN     COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.989   FIRST PAY   11/01/2012
 	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/02/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 478 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐