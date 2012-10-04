Xx-New Issue- LIN TV sells $290 mln in notes

Oct 4 LIN Television Corporation on Thursday sold $290 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIN TV AMT $290 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 506 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS