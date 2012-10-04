版本:
2012年 10月 5日

Xx-New Issue- LIN TV sells $290 mln in notes

Oct 4 LIN Television Corporation on
Thursday sold $290 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: LIN TV

AMT $290 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    01/15/2021   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 506 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

