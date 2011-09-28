UPDATE 4-Samsung joins forces with Intel and Microsoft

* LiMo, Linux Foundation join to develop new Linux platform
* Intel and Samsung to head technical steering team
* Analysts sceptical of success
* Samsung, Microsoft in development, patent deal
By Tarmo Virki, European Technology Correspondent
Sept 28 Samsung Electronics unveiled
on Wednesday software pacts with Intel and Microsoft
as the world's No.2 cellphone maker strengthens its
mobile software push.
Samsung has quickly become one of the largest smartphone
makers globally, helped by its strong offering of devices using
Google's Android platform.
Analysts said Wednesday's deals signalled Samsung's aim to
lower its exposure to Android following Google's $12.5 billion
August acquisition of Motorola Mobility .
"The Google Motorola deal certainly gives Samsung some
motivation to lessen the dependence on Android," said Matthew
Thornton, analyst at Avian Securities.
Microsoft and Samsung signed on Wednesday a new deal for
development and marketing of Windows phones, while also agreeing
on a wide patent cross-licensing deal. Samsung has also used
Microsoft's software in the past.
Earlier on Wednesday two Linux software groups, one backed
by Samsung, another by Intel, said they have joined forces to
develop a new operating system for cellphones and other devices.
Under the deal, the LiMo Foundation and Linux Foundation are
effectively merging their LiMo and Meego mobile operating
systems and hope to gain wider industry and consumer support,
but analysts said the new Tizen platform is likely to struggle.
It would have to attract wide support from developers and
manufacturers to compete with the dozen or so other mobile
operating systems available in a smartphone market currently
dominated by Apple's in-house software and Google's
Linux-based Android.
"The best hope for them is that big operators get worried by
Android ... and decide to consciously switch their allegiances
to rival platforms to restrict Google's huge influence over the
mobile market," said analyst Neil Mawston from Strategy
Analytics.
Earlier this year Nokia , the biggest phone maker
by volume, ditched its own Symbian operating system in favour of
Microsoft's Windows Phone software.
Currently Windows Phone has a smartphone market share of 2-3
percent, according to industry analysts, and LiMo and Meego have
less than 1 percent apiece, while Android's share is almost 50
percent and still growing.
"This (Tizen) is driven by necessity. Linux rivals to
Android have failed to gain traction and Samsung needs to reduce
its dependence on Google," said Geoff Blaber, an analyst at
London-based telecoms industry consultancy CCS Insight.
The world's second-biggest cellphone maker behind Nokia
, Samsung is the leading user of the Android platform,
which has been one of the reasons for its escalating court-room
fight over patents with Apple.
Microsoft said the definitive agreement with Samsung to
cross-license the patent portfolios of both companies, provides
broad coverage for each company's products, and it will get
royalties for Samsung's devices running the Android platform.
"It's probably a win-win. Microsoft is leveraging its
patents to get customers while Samsung is looking for ways to
lessen its dependence on Android," said Avian's Matthew
Thornton.
2012 LINUX STORY
LiMo Foundation and the Linux Foundation said the new Tizen
platform is an open-source, standards-based software platform
that supports multiple devices including smartphones, tablets,
smart TVs, netbooks and in-vehicle 'infotainment' systems.
A spokesman for Samsung said: "We've been a core Linux
partner ... and this is in line with our strategy of supporting
many platforms."
The initial release is planned for the first quarter of
2012, enabling the first devices using Tizen to come to market
in mid-2012, the two groups said.
The world's largest semiconductor firm Intel and
Samsung Electronics, the second biggest maker of cell phones and
one of the key contributors to LiMo, will head the technical
steering committee developing Tizen.
Earlier this month Intel and Google launched a development
partnership to adapt Android for Intel's Atom processor chips,
with a view to having the first Anroid phones featuring Intel
chips in the first half of next year.
Linux is the most popular type of free, or open-source,
computer operating system which allows the public to use, revise
and share. Linux suppliers earn money selling improvements and
technical services.
