REFILE-UPDATE 1-Intel, Samsung to lead new Linux platform

Sept 28 Two Linux groups said on Wednesday they
would combine their technologies to create a new operating
software platform for a range of mobile devices led by Intel
and Samsung Electronics .
LiMo Foundation and the Linux Foundation said the new Tizen
platform is an open-source, standards-based software platform
that supports multiple devices including smartphones, tablets,
smart TVs, netbooks and in-vehicle 'infotainment' systems.
The initial release of Tizen is planned for the first
quarter of 2012, enabling the first devices using the platform
to come to market in mid-2012, the two groups said.
The world's largest semiconductor firm Intel, which also has
its own MeeGo Linux version, and Samsung Electronics, the second
biggest maker of cell phones and one of the key contributors to
LiMo, will head the technical steering committee of the new
platform.
Linux-based operating systems have already gained traction
in mobile devices with Google Inc's Android rising to
the top spot in global smartphone rankings, but the market share
for other Linux variants has been marginal.
Samsung is the leading manufacturer using Google's Android
platform, but a spokesman for the company said the move was in
line with the company's strategy.
"We've been a core Linux partner ... and this is in line
with our strategy of supporting many platforms," a Samsung
spokesman in Seoul said.
Linux is the most popular type of free or so-called open
source computer operating system, which is available to the
public to be used, revised and shared.
Linux suppliers earn money selling improvements and
technical services.
