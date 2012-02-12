CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Indonesia's Lion Air postpones IPO -CEO

SINGAPORE Feb 12 Low-cost carrier Lion Air has postponed plans for a 2012 share flotation worth more than $1 billion, its chief executive and co-founder said, bowing to uncertainty over the readiness of Asian investors to buy up new offerings in volatile markets.

Lion Air, Indonesia's biggest carrier by passenger volume, has ambitious plans for expansion as the archipelago nation expands its poorly served air corridors, and has placed a record provisional order for more than 200 Boeing jets.

"We can't do it this year because the situation with the financial crisis is not so good," CEO Rusdi Kirana said in an interview on the eve of the Singapore Airshow.

He said Lion Air had a domestic airline market share of 51 percent and aimed to go public when this reached 60 percent, something he estimated would happen "in the next two years".

Shares in flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia had a weak debut last year and have traded below their flotation price -- a sign that investors remain cautious despite Indonesia's economy being relatively shielded from Europe's debt crisis.