Baidu's iQIYI video unit to stream Lions Gate films

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 9 Film and TV studio owner Lions Gate Entertainment Corp said on Friday that Chinese video streaming company iQIYI, a unit of internet search company Baidu Inc, would stream some of its films.
Lions Gate did not disclose the financial terms of the licensing deal, which covers video-on-demand rights for films including the "Hunger Games" and "Divergent" series.
IQIYI, which has over 500 million users, will also stream some third-party films distributed by Lions Gate. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.