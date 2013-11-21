Lions Gate stokes overseas fire for 'Hunger Games' sequel

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 20 When the sequel "The Hunger
Games: Catching Fire" debuts worldwide on Friday, industry
analysts believe the movie from studio Lions Gate Entertainment
will set international box offices ablaze in a bigger
way than the first film.
The original "Hunger Games" movie in 2012 became a smash hit
with strong sales in the United States and Canada, but pulled in
less than half of its box office grosses in overseas markets, a
modest foreign take by blockbuster standards. Today's biggest
Hollywood movies often earn 50 to 70 percent of their revenue
overseas.
To lift overseas sales for "Catching Fire," earlier this
month Lions Gate sent actress Jennifer Lawrence and her co-stars
on a whirlwind tour with premieres in five European cities in
five days, taking the unusual step of promoting the film in
several foreign markets before the big U.S. premiere, held on
Nov. 18 at the 7,000-seat Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.
By the time the film's scrappy heroine Katniss Everdeen
pulls back her archery bow on Friday, "Catching Fire" will be
playing in 65 markets around the world including China, a
simultaneous opening the studio set to dramatize the movie's
debut as a global event.
The first "Hunger Games" film collected just 41 percent of
its $691 million in total ticket sales outside the United States
and Canada, according to the Box Office Mojo website, the third
lowest foreign percentage among the top 100 films of all time.
For "Catching Fire," Lions Gate took deliberate steps to
fuel international interest in the films, which are based on
Suzanne Collins' novels about an oppressive post-apocalyptic
society that stages teen death matches to maintain order among
its citizens.
Back in May, Lions Gate was stoking interest with a lavish
party at the Cannes Film Festival in France attended by Lawrence
and co-star Liam Hemsworth. Behind the scenes, it had secured
new distribution deals around the world to maximize sales in
each country.
"We're confident that we have positioned 'Catching Fire' as
a global phenomenon that will continue the growth of the
franchise," Lions Gate CEO Jon Feltheimer told Wall Street
analysts on a Nov. 8 conference call. The studio expects the
sequel will "significantly outperform" the first movie in
overseas markets, Feltheimer said.
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould believes "Catching
Fire" will light up box office charts around the world. He
projects $950 million in global sales, with $575 million, or 61
percent, from overseas markets.
The second film stands to benefit, says Gould, from the
attention the first movie gave to the franchise. International
sales of the books in the series have jumped, he said.
Lions Gate also has partnered with stronger international
distributors that will help it secure placement of the film in
prime theater locations, the analyst said.
The premieres in London, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Rome will
help boost overseas ticket sales higher, he said.
Foreign sales "are the biggest driver of the stock," said
Gould, who rates Lions Gate "overweight." Investors will
extrapolate results from "Catching Fire" to the two upcoming
sequels "Mockingjay Part 1" and "Mockingjay Part 2," coming in
November 2014 and November 2015, he added.
"Catching Fire" is already performing better than its
predecessor overseas, according to Lions Gate, which says the
sequel had ticket sales of $6.3 million in Brazil last weekend,
more than twice the initial sales for "Hunger Games" in that
country.
The domestic box office for the second film will likely be
similar to the first installment, said Phil Contrino, chief
analyst with Boxoffice.com, who currently projects "Catching
Fire" will generate sales of $385 million during its theatrical
run in U.S. and Canadian theaters.
In 2012, "Hunger Games" generated $408 million in the United
States and Canada, ranking it as the year's third-best selling
movie.
Lions Gate has more on the line this time, having spent
about $130 million to make "Catching Fire," a boost from the $80
million it spent to produce the prior film. In both cases, the
studio spent roughly $55 million on marketing, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
The film has already generated buzz on social media.
Facebook "likes" on the "Hunger Games" page have jumped to 11.6
million from 3.1 million just before the first movie debuted.
And that number is being boosted by the increasing amount of
foreign interest in U.S. films, says Contrino.
"It's really part of a boom right now," he said. "This movie
is poised to take full advantage of that."