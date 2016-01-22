Lawsuit alleging Lions Gate hid SEC probe is thrown out

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
Jan 22 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the "Hunger Games" movies, on Friday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by concealing a U.S. regulatory probe into its effort to thwart a hostile takeover by billionaire Carl Icahn.
U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said the plaintiff shareholders failed to show that Lions Gate's disclosures related to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe were materially false or misleading, or that the company intended to deceive them. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* TAL Education Group announces unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2016