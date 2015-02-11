Malone to swap Starz shares for stake in Lionsgate

Feb 11 Cable industry pioneer John Malone agreed to exchange a part of his stake in cable network Starz for shares in movie studio Lionsgate Entertainment.

Shares of Lionsgate, producer of "The Hunger Games" movie franchise and TV show "Mad Men", rose as much as 11 percent to $32.88 in morning trading.

Starz's shares were up 5 percent at $32.24 on the Nasdaq. The network is known for hit TV shows "Spartacus" and "The Missing".

Malone will swap 4.5 percent of Starz shares held by him and his affiliates for a 3.43 percent stake of Lionsgate, comprising newly issued shares, the studio said in a statement.

Starz shares picked up by Lionsgate represent 14.50 percent of the total voting power. Malone will remain Starz's largest voting shareholder with 32.1 percent of the voting power.

The deal could potentially lead to a "number of strategic opportunities", said Malone, who also joins Lionsgate's board. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)