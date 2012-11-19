'Twilight,' 'Hunger Games' to push Lions Gate sales past $2 bln

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Nov 19 Movie studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp surpassed the $1 billion mark in domestic movie theater sales because of its blockbuster hits "The Hunger Games" and the final release of the "Twilight" franchise.
The company said on Monday that it expected to gross more than $1 billion internationally and more than $2 billion in both domestic and international movie theaters in the coming weeks after the start of the "Twilight" vampire saga's final chapter on Nov. 15.
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" debuted with a massive $341 million in global movie ticket sales over the weekend.
Lions Gate merged with Summit Entertainment in January, giving it rights to the "Twilight" franchise.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director