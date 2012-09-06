版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's raises Lions Gate's CFR to B1 from B2

Sept 6 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc: * Moody's upgrades Lions gate's corporate family rating to a b1 from b2; the

* Rpt-moody's upgrades lions gate's corporate family rating to a b1 from b2;

the outlook is stable

