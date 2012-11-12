Fitch revises LIPA credit rating outlook to negative

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
Nov 12 Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on $5.9 billion of Long Island Power Authority debt to negative from stable on Monday, saying that the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy will put the New York state-owned power company's tight finances in even more of a squeeze.
The storm is also expected to "frustrate the authority's efforts to achieve improved financial performance and metrics as forecast," Fitch said in a statement.
The credit rating agency also affirmed its A rating for LIPA's $5.9 billion in outstanding electric system revenue bonds.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.