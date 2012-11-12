UPDATE 1-Fitch revises LIPA credit rating outlook to negative

Nov 12 Fitch Ratings lowered its outlook on $5.9 billion of Long Island Power Authority's A-rated debt to negative from stable on Monday, saying that the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy will put the New York state-owned power company's tight finances in even more of a squeeze.

The storm is also expected to "frustrate the authority's efforts to achieve improved financial performance and metrics as forecast," Fitch said in a statement.

The credit rating agency also affirmed its A rating for LIPA's $5.9 billion in outstanding electric system revenue bonds.

Fitch said it is concerned that LIPA's high leverage and already tight debt service coverage may limit its ability to absorb costs incurred from the storm.

Sandy ravaged portions of the U.S. East Coast when it made landfall on Oct. 29. The storm knocked out power to about 8.5 million customers in 21 states.

The storm hit LIPA harder than other power companies, leaving more than 1 million of its 1.1 million customers on New York's Long Island in the dark.

By Sunday, LIPA had restored most of its system and said it hoped to restore power to 75,000 remaining homes and businesses by the end of Tuesday.

LIPA had been on track to begin reducing its "sizable" debt burden in 2013. Because of the storm, achieving that objective "now appears more uncertain," Fitch said.

On Nov. 5, Moody's Investor Service, which rates LIPA A3 with a negative outlook, said that the restoration costs from the aftermath of Sandy could further weaken the authority's financial conditions.