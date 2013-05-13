PSEG to run most of New York's LIPA utility

NEW YORK May 13 Long Island Power Authority, a
state-owned New York utility company that was criticized for its
response during last year's Superstorm Sandy, will see most of
its operations taken over by a private company, New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, a private
utility in neighboring New Jersey, will take over management of
LIPA's operations next year. Lawmakers faulted a bifurcated
system where operations were partly run through a services
agreement with UK power company National Grid Plc.
Sandy in October left more than 90 percent of the 1.1
million LIPA customers on Long Island without power, some for
more than two weeks.
LIPA's services agreement with National Grid is due to
expire at the end of 2013. PSE&G was already set to take over as
the system's operator but the governor's proposal will see that
role expanded to take over most of the company's operations.
"LIPA is broken and LIPA has to go away," Cuomo said at a
press conference in the state capital Albany. "We need a new and
better way to provide utility services on Long Island."
LIPA will, however, remain a state-owned holding company
that will allow it to receive federal disaster funding and
certain tax advantages, Cuomo said. The governor also cited
"philosophical reasons" for keeping LIPA in state hands. He did
not elaborate.
The governor said the proposal includes a change in the law
that allows LIPA to refinance half of its $6.7 billion debt at
lower interest rates. About 10 percent of consumers' energy
bills under LIPA are made up of debt payments, the governor
said.
The proposal will also cut the number of LIPA board members
to five from 15 and LIPA staff to about 20 from 90.