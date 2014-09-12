版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 03:37 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer, Ranbaxy win dismissal of lawsuit by "direct purchaser" plaintiffs over generic Lipitor

Sept 12 * U.S. judges grants Pfizer Inc Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

motion to dismiss lawsuit by "direct purchaser" plaintiffs over delayed sales

of generic lipitor - court ruling * Ruling issued by U.S. district judge peter Sheridan in New Jersey
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐