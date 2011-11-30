Pfizer aims to keep one-third of Lipitor pie

* Says more than 1/3 of US patients want to stay on brand
* Sees quick 20-30 pct fall in price of Lipitor, generics
* U.S. patent of top-selling drug lapses after 14 years
By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 30 As cholesterol fighter Lipitor goes
generic, its maker Pfizer Inc is hoping to hold onto perhaps a
third of the 3 million Americans who take the biggest-selling
drug of all time.
Lipitor, which became available in 1997 and generated
annual sales of $13 billion at its peak, reduces "bad" LDL
cholesterol and the risk of heart attack and stroke. It loses
U.S. patent protection on Wednesday.
Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is
authorized to then sell its copycat form of Lipitor as the
result of a settlement reached with Pfizer in 2008.
But an actual launch depends on whether U.S. regulators
lift a ban that has kept Ranbaxy from exporting some products
to the United States, following quality control lapses at the
firm's Indian factories.
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc will sell an "authorized
generic" form of Lipitor made by Pfizer.
The Ranbaxy and Watson generics will be the only
competitors to branded Lipitor for six months, after which a
number of other copycats may enter the market.
"More than one-third of patients currently taking Lipitor
would like to stay on Lipitor," David Simmons, president of
emerging markets and established products for Pfizer, said on
Tuesday, citing internal company research.
Pfizer is employing unprecedented tactics to hold onto as
many Lipitor prescriptions as it can during those first six
months. It plans to pull back on the aggressive marketing plan
afterward, when a slew of other generics are expected to reach
the market.
Why would patients prefer Lipitor even though Watson's
generic is identical to the branded product, and Ranbaxy's
generic has the same active ingredient?
"When I go into a pharmacy and if I'm going to be dispensed
a generic, I have no idea where it is coming from," Simmons
said. "I know if I get Lipitor, I know it's coming from
Pfizer."
Pfizer on Tuesday said it had reached deals with some
drugstore chains and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) - firms
that negotiate drug prices for companies and health plans -
that will allow patients to obtain branded Lipitor at similar
or even lower co-payments than those assigned for the Lipitor
generics.
The arrangements also provide that health insurers will pay
no more for branded Lipitor than for the generics, Simmons
said.
He predicted the cost of the Lipitor generics will likely
be 20 to 30 percent lower than the original price of Lipitor
during the first six months, and fall dramatically afterward.
Pfizer is offering patients a card that covers all but $4
of their co-payment for Lipitor, up to a maximum discount of
$50. It can be ordered at the website LipitorForYou.com.
Lipitor has chalked up more than $130 billion in sales
during its 14 years on the market and many investors doubt
another drug of its magnitude is likely to appear any time
soon.
But industry experts say a major advance in treating
diabetes, obesity or Alzheimer's disease would have a good shot
at matching or even eclipsing Lipitor's gargantuan sales.