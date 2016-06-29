UPDATE 1-Lipocine says FDA does not approve its testosterone drug

(Adds details, updates stock movement)
June 29 Lipocine Inc said its oral
testosterone replacement product did not get the approval in the
United States, sending the drugmaker's shares down 52 pct in
premarket trading.
LPCN 1021, Lipocine's most advanced drug, is intended to
treat adult males who suffer from deficiency or absence of
testosterone that could lead to a loss of libido, decreased
muscle mass, fatigue and depression.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision was
conveyed via a complete response letter, which said the
"application cannot be approved in its present form".
Such letters typically outline concerns and conditions that
must be addressed to gain regulatory approval.
The letter identified deficiencies related to the dosing
algorithm for the product's label.
The company said it was evaluating the letter, including the
recommended actions.
Shares of Lipocine closed at $6.27 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
