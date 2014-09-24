Lipocine testosterone therapy meets late-stage study goals

Sept 24 Lipocine said its treatment for low testosterone met the goals of a late-stage study, sending its shares up 33 percent in premarket trading.

The drugmaker said the experimental drug LPCN 1021 restored testosterone levels to normal in about 88 percent of the patients tested.

Symptoms of low testosterone include loss of libido, decreased muscle mass, fatigue and depression.

Lipocine, which is also developing a second testosterone product, said it would file for marketing application of the drug in the second half of next year.

Lipocine shares, which have fallen 37 percent this year, had closed at $5.22 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)