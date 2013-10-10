TABLE-Miners help hybrid funds outperform in Q3-Lipper

LONDON, Oct 10 Below are tables of the best and
worst performers in the third quarter of 2013 among the
actively-managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database.
The return performance is calculated in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.
Q3 FUND LEADERS
FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%)
1. GFP Long Mining Fund 14.87 -15.26
2. Gustavia Energi & Ravaror 9.58 -28.24
3. Barclays Commodities C EUR 8.19 -14.77
4. Quantex Commodity Fund USD 7.09 -25.13
5. EdR Prifund Natural 6.40 -15.09
Resources A USD
Q3 FUND LAGGARDS
FUND NAME Q3 (%) 1 YR (%)
1. SafePort Strategic Metals -4.45 1.82
& Energy Fund
2. Pioneer Funds Commodity -3.37 -17.71
Alpha A
3. DWS Invest Commodity Plus -2.47 -19.59
4. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short -2.27 -5.40
Commodity Strategy Fund
5. KBC Participation -2.18 N/A
Commodities Classic Shares
