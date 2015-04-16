TABLE-Nuveen Gresham fund leads the commodity pack in Q1-Lipper

LONDON, April 16 Below are the tables for the
best and worst performers in the first quarter of 2015, ranking
the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global
database.
The return performance is calculated in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.
Q1 FUND LEADERS
FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YEAR
1. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short 11.38 27.57
Commodity Strategy
2. Man AHL Diversified 8.55 45.49
3. Nuveen Diversified Commodity 5.55 -6.09
Strategy
4. Deutsche Invest I Commodity Plus 5.06 -7.11
5. Millburn Commodity 4.91 24.83
Q1 FUND LAGGARDS
FUND NAME Q1 (%) 1 YEAR
1. Aliquot Commodity B -28.81 -61.41
2. Tuma Commodities Fund -12.26 -34.02
3. Mirae Asset Rogers Commodity -10.81 -31.12
Index Derivatives
4. Schroder AS Commodity -9.25 -35.57
5. Credit Suisse Commodity ACCESS -9.12 -34.42
Strategy Fund
SOURCE: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research
and analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)