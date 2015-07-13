Slowing China, supply gluts limit upside for commodities in Q3

* TABLE-Top and bottom performers in Q2:
* Gasoline still expected to do well in Q3
* Base metals underweighted as China slows
* Average actively managed fund up 0.57 percent in Q2
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 13 A slowdown in China, a strong
dollar and high inventories will limit the upside for commodity
price performance in coming months, although leading fund
managers still see pockets of value in areas such as refined oil
products.
The bearish cocktail could choke off resurgent investor
interest in commodities. Net inflows topped $7.8 billion in the
first half of the year, Barclays data showed, the highest in
four years.
Commodity price performance has also been relatively strong,
with the S&P GSCI, a well-followed commodity index, up
almost 9 percent in the second quarter.
But fund managers have generally failed to replicate this
performance, with the average actively managed fund in the
Lipper Global Commodity sector only just scraping into positive
territory, up 0.57 percent.
Those managers who did outperform in the second quarter
became wary going into the third quarter, as a sell off in the
Chinese stock market hammered commodities in early July
, and the Greek debt crisis boosted the dollar.
"Generally we are cautious," said Nicolas Robin, co-manager
of the Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund and the
Threadneedle (Lux) Enhanced Commodities Portfolio,
which came fourth and sixth in the Lipper league tables.
"The Greek story is leading to dollar strength, which is
negative for commodities, but it's the sell-off in Chinese
equity markets that is potentially more problematic."
Any weakness in China is generally negative for base metals
as it still accounts for such a large proportion of demand.
Robin said underweights in aluminium and copper helped the
funds outperform in the second quarter, and he is trimming this
allocation further. "Copper is one of the commodities that is
most affected by China and we are still bearish there," he said.
GASOLINE STRENGTH
The funds also benefited from an overweight position to the
energy sector, particularly gasoline, one of the
strongest performers in the benchmark in the year-to-date.
Going into the third quarter, Robin has trimmed some of this
sector allocation given the potential for a sell off in crude if
a deal is reached with Iran, allowing it to export oil again.
But he is maintaining a large overweight to gasoline for the
time being: "Demand has been very strong out of the U.S. and
elsewhere. We see the most value in the products," he said.
He added that U.S. refineries had been running flat out to
take advantage of strong margins, increasing the likelihood of
outages, which would also be supportive. "We haven't had that
many hiccups yet but the odds of having production issues are
quite high," he said.
A higher weighting to energy versus the index also helped
the Schroder AS Commodity fund outperform in the
second quarter. This long-only fund came fifth in the Lipper
league table, helped by rallies in Brent and U.S. crude, and the
strong gasoline performance.
But the overweight has not been maintained into the third
quarter. "Although energy demand remains strong, driven in part
by lower prices, the price of crude oil has already gone up so
it isn't quite as clear a directional bet as it used to be,"
said Christopher Wyke, commodities product director at
Schroders.
The fund also benefited from an off-benchmark position in
cocoa, which Wyke said was the best performing agricultural
commodity in the second quarter, up more than 21 percent. Wheat
and soybean oil also delivered double-digit returns.
"Individual selection in agriculture helped. Most of our
competitors would have been closer to the index," he said.
An underweight to metals was also maintained, with Schroders
taking the view that Chinese economic growth is slowing and
industrial metals inventories are still quite high.
Both Wyke and Robin thought that lower commodity prices
could attract fresh investment, with Wyke pointing out that
equities and bonds looked expensive in comparison.
"The upside for bonds from here is quite limited. But
commodities have fallen in price over the last four years - it's
one of the few cheap investment sectors," Wyke said.
