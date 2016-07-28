Lipper fund flows IG US$1.475bn inflow; HY US$175.430m outflow

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Diavik diamond mine fourth quarter production
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
NEW YORK, July 28 (IFR) - For the week ended July 27, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.475bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$20.799bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$175.430m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$9.517bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$15.422m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.392bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.382bn
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.715bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.326bn
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.660bn
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$56.501m
- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$54.323m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.054bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$94.833bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$4.840bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$69.250bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance