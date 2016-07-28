版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 05:38 BJT

Lipper fund flows IG US$1.475bn inflow; HY US$175.430m outflow

NEW YORK, July 28 (IFR) - For the week ended July 27, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.475bn

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$20.799bn

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$175.430m

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$9.517bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$15.422m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.392bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.382bn

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.715bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.326bn

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$3.660bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$56.501m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$54.323m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.054bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$94.833bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$4.840bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$69.250bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐