Lipper fund flows IG US$2.495bn outflow; HY US$4.116bn outflow

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - For the week ended November 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$2.495bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$40.296bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.116bn
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.779bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$146.468m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.527bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$345.781m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.379bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$330.067m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.062bn
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$15.714m
- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$317.026m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.351bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$162.432bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$22.241bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$128.655bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.