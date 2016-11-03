版本:
Lipper fund flows IG US$2.495bn outflow; HY US$4.116bn outflow

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (IFR) - For the week ended November 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$2.495bn

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$40.296bn

- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.116bn

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.779bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$146.468m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.527bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$345.781m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.379bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$330.067m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.062bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$15.714m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$317.026m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.351bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$162.432bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$22.241bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$128.655bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

