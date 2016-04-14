Lipper fund flows IG US$824.4m inflow; HY US$84.6m inflow

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, April 14 (IFR) - For the week ended April 13, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$824.4m
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$1.325bn
- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$84.6m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.958bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$72.7m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.191bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$321.2m
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$245.981m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$304.9m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$207.837m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$16.3m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$453.821m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.774bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$46.032bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$5.073bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$63.439bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.