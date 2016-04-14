版本:
2016年 4月 15日

Lipper fund flows IG US$824.4m inflow; HY US$84.6m inflow

NEW YORK, April 14 (IFR) - For the week ended April 13, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$824.4m

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$1.325bn

- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$84.6m

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.958bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$72.7m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.191bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$321.2m

- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$245.981m

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$304.9m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$207.837m

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$16.3m

- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$453.821m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.774bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$46.032bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$5.073bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$63.439bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

