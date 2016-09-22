Lipper fund flows IG US$2.122bn inflow; HY US$273.555m outflow

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 21, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.122bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$35.594bn
- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$273.555m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.255bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$318.412m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$3.807bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$667.942m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.340bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$619.466m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.061bn
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$48.475m
- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$278.873m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.412bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$127.211bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$17.097bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$124.027bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.