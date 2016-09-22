版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五

Lipper fund flows IG US$2.122bn inflow; HY US$273.555m outflow

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 21, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.122bn

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$35.594bn

- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$273.555m

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.255bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$318.412m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$3.807bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$667.942m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.340bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$619.466m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.061bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$48.475m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$278.873m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.412bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$127.211bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$17.097bn

- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$124.027bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

