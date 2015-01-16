RPT-Weak oil dictates mutual fund winners and losers in 2014

(Repeats story from late yesterday to additional clients; no
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Jan 15 Weak oil prices shaped the
performance of mutual funds in 2014 and investors expect the
trend to continue, meaning last year's star, India, is likely to
keep shining in the months to come.
Equity funds were led by those specialising in India - an
energy importer - while funds focused on oil exporter Russia
dominated the bottom of the league, according to Lipper, a fund
ratings, ranking and information company belonging to Thomson
Reuters, and the data relates to funds sold in Britain.
Investors attribute some of the growth in Indian stocks,
that saw Bombay's benchmark BSE index rise nearly a
third in 2014, to the election of a pro-business government in
May, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, Avinash Vazirani, manager of Jupiter Asset
Management's India fund, which grew more than 50 percent over
the year, ranking sixth out of 3,380 equity funds, said the real
lift came from an unexpected positive terms-of-trade number on
the back of a falling oil price. Crude prices have roughly
halved in the last six months of 2014.
"Oil prices come off, it means (India's) import bill comes
down, their subsidies go down... If you assume a 40 percent drop
in crude oil, and crude is down more than 60 pct, GDP goes up 1
pct, inflation comes down 3.2 to 4 pct," he said, noting that
Indian markets looks set to stay strong throughout 2015.
Some managers caution however that Indian equities may start
to lose some of their momentum in the coming year.
"There is a disconnect between the market's expectations and
the performance of the real economy and that disconnect has to
close," said David Cornell, fund manager at Ocean Dial which
runs an India-themed fund that ranked 11th in the Lipper survey.
In contrast, funds focused on Russia were particularly hard
hit because of the combined effect of oil, Western sanctions and
the war in Ukraine.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS equities index
dropped more than 40 percent last year while the rouble has lost
more than three-quarters of its value against the dollar since
early 2014.
Russian central bankers hiked interest rates to defend the
currency late last year, which analysts say bodes ill for assets
in the year ahead.
"On balance, we think that much tighter monetary policy and
lower oil prices will push Russia into a significantly deeper
recession than was previously expected," Barclays analysts said.
Among bond funds, the top ranks were dominated by
specialists in longer-duration European and UK debt, which
investors also attributed in part to the falling oil price and
its disinflationary effects.
Schroders' Alix Stewart who manages a fund ranked ninth out
of 1,490 bond funds available in Britain, said expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would start tightening monetary policy
had made "duration risk" unpalatable at the start of the year.
"Then a drop in inflation because of the oil price
challenged everybody's positioning because everybody was the
wrong way round," she said.
The year ahead also remains difficult to predict for
investors, according to Tideway Investment Partners Chief
Investment Officer, Peter Doherty, who was speaking before
markets were hit by the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly
scrapping the franc's euro cap on Thursday..
Conflicting forces are at play, with the United States
tightening monetary policy while Europe and Japan loosen it, and
energy prices remain unpredictable, he said.
"This may be a year where the policies in Europe diverge
from the rest of the world and as a result the euro continues to
weaken and long-term interest rates in Europe remain very low."
