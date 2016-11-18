UPDATE 1-U.S. high-yield muni bond fund outflows set record

(Adds quotes, muni market context; recasts with record flows)
By Hilary Russ
Nov 17 U.S. municipal high-yield bond fund
outflows set a record during the week ending Nov. 16, with
investors dumping the tax-exempt sector as U.S. Treasuries
plummeted after the stunning victory by President-elect Donald
Trump on Nov. 8, data on Thursday showed.
Investors pulled $1.59 billion out of high-yield muni bond
funds, the most ever in a single week since Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service began reporting such data in 1992.
Overall, investors took $3 billion out of all muni bond
funds, the largest outflows since late June 2013, the data
showed.
Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election has spurred a
rally in U.S. stocks and a rout in fixed-income markets on the
expectation of more fiscal stimulus leading to rising inflation,
which undermines bond market investment returns.
The junk muni bond sector had been riding high this year as
investors seeking yields in what is an otherwise low interest
rate environment sought fatter returns in new places, even
moving down the credit quality scale to get it.
With the supply of new muni bonds low and demand high all
year, prices rose and provided a sweet spot in the global
financial markets.
But U.S. states, cities and other issuers returned to the
market en masse in the back half of 2016. They sold a record
level of debt in October, which widened spreads, dampened munis
and prompted small outflows even before the Nov. 8 presidential
election.
High-yield munis were first to feel the strain, with tobacco
bonds, the most liquid in the speculative arena, losing ground
in heavy trading before Trump won the election.
Then, after Nov. 8, Treasury yields rocketed higher. Muni
yields followed, gaining 50 basis points in the week since then
on 10-year benchmark tax-exempt debt, according to Municipal
Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit. Yields move inversely to
prices.
"When rates move that far that quickly, it does unnerve
investors," said Jim Colby, manager of VanEck Vectors High-Yield
Municipal Index ETF.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments portfolio manager Chad
Farrington said the firm's high yield muni fund started to see
outflows over the last three weeks.
Most of the price weakening was because munis tracked
Treasuries. But some may have been due to concerns about whether
Trump's proposed income tax cuts and other policies might dampen
appetite for muni bonds or limit their tax exemption, Farrington
said.
High-yield outflows "are also driven by sticker shock over
the [net asset values] of the high yield funds, which have
declined precipitously since early November," said Chris Mauro
of RBC Capital Markets.
"The concern is that we're seeing a familiar pattern develop
in which the high yield outflows are starting to bleed into the
long investment grade funds," Mauro said.
Nuveen's High Yield Municipal Bond Fund topped all
outflows this week. Since the beginning of the month its net
asset value has dropped about 4.4 percent.
The biggest fund in its peer group, Nuveen's high-yield muni
fund "on an absolute basis... would expect to have the largest
outflows," said Nuveen's head of tax-exempt fixed income John
Miller.
"We have been through selloffs that involve outflows
numerous times in the past, so we are using this period to
benefit fund shareholders, given the higher yields and wider
credit spreads available in the marketplace," he said.
"Fundamentals have trended favorably over the course of the
year as a whole, and nothing in this period changes these
fundamentals."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases and Diane
Craft)