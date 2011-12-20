Lipper List: Munis gain in year after Whitney warning

Dec 20 Municipal bonds continue to power ahead despite Meredith Whitney's dire forecast a year ago that scores of local defaults would occur.

Whitney's warning was just one of the fears surrounding the market, which had outflows for 26 straight weeks through May. But since then investors have been putting net inflows into munis in most months. The $1.46 billion net new investment in the first week of December was the most since November 2009, as Investment Co Institute data has shown.

Fund managers who bought during the depths of the muni shakeout earlier this year can finally speak loud and clear about the strengths of their strategies. Total returns, which include capital gains plus coupon payments, reached well into the double digits for top managers.

Some see more gains in the year ahead."Fund flows out of stocks have been dramatic, so I think that money has to go somewhere," said Alan Schankel, director of fixed income research at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"I anticipate flows will continue to be positive into the new year... I think the trend is there, and January and February are typically good reinvestment months," he said.

Managers behind this year's top four muni funds gave some tips into their strategy.

PLAYING SUPPLY AND DEMAND

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advanced Bond Strategies Long Term Fund; A leads all muni funds with a 12-month return of nearly 17.5 percent, according to Lipper. The fund specializes in bonds rated AA and higher.

Christopher Harshman, one of the fund's managers, said the fund sells when demand is high and supply is low, and when supply is up, they look for options "on the institutional bid side where prices are temporarily depressed and then, when it is tax-efficient to do so, will sell fund holdings into retail-type inquiry."

This strategy of extracting "relative value" from the spread between, for example, the retail and institutional ends of the market is a "hallmark" of the fund's management.

Harshman mentioned the Colorado Springs Utilities Revenue Bond, the Tennessee State bond, and the New York City Transitional Finance Authority Revenue Bond as strong holdings this year.

SEEK HIGH YIELD

The Oppenheimer AMT-Free Municipals; A has a 12-month return of 16.87 percent. The fund focuses on tax-exempt, high interest-paying holdings across the rating spectrum.

"We focus on high yieldI think that wins over the long run," said Troy Willis, one of the fund's managers. Willis said that munis will become more attractive "as ways to get income shrink worldwide." Willis increased exposure to California bonds, which now occupy 19 percent of the fund, and mentioned tobacco and healthcare bonds as outperformers.

Willis said that states have raised taxes and "cut spending across the board," as awareness grew of potential fiscal disasters of the kind Whitney predicted. It "took time for that to seep in" because negative headlines muddied the perception of the market.

PLAYING THE CREDIT SPREAD

The Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 12-month return of 15.78 percent. The fund mimics the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index, which follows bonds with 17- plus years of nominal maturity.

Fund manager James Colby said that investors feel "a little more comfort now coming back into the asset class" since Whitney's report has not materialized. Colby emphasized that long-term AAA-rated muni yields are approximately 3.68-3.70 percent, versus the 2 percent yield of long-term Treasuries.

"Things look positive for munis because municipalities are showing their resolve to meet their obligations to balance their budgetsthey're doing what they need to do to operate under a new revenue stream," Colby said, and added that "investors are going to view munis as a far less volatile and more predictable asset class."

Colby said a distinctive feature of the fund is its holding of bonds rated anywhere between BBB and AAA. The strategy helps to provide enhanced yield with safety.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES AND CALIFORNIA

The PowerShares Insured National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month return of 13.9 percent. It samples the BofA Merrill Lynch National Insured Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index, which tracks AAA-rated, tax exempt, insured munis. The majority of the fund's holdings have a 25-plus year maturity.

Fund manager Philip Fang said that essential revenue service bonds like New York City water are "safer" than general obligation bonds and "always have the ability to raise their revenue." He cited lower supply this year as a contributor to muni outperformance since demand outstripped supply.

Fang is also keen on individual California credits, which he said have "surprised a lot of people this year" with their strong performance.

Lipper's General Muni Debt fund category was up an average 0.35 percent for the week ended December 16. Here are the latest top performers: Fund Name 1 Week 4 Week 3 Month 1 Year Oppenheimer AMT-Free;B 1.18 2.25 4.12 15.96 PIMCO:Muni Bd;D 0.63 1.76 2.43 8.62 Eaton Vance Muni Opp;I 0.62 2.42 2.90 NA Pioneer AMT-Free Mun;A 0.61 1.24 1.69 11.99 Eaton Vance TAB Str LT;I 0.58 2.62 3.70 17.82 Virtus:Tax-Ex Bond;A 0.52 1.64 2.47 11.35 Delaware TF USA;A 0.51 1.53 2.36 10.39 Saratoga:Muni Bond;I 0.51 1.58 1.01 5.81 Thornburg Strat Mu Inc;C 0.50 1.59 2.68 12.30 Full names and ticker symbols: Oppenheimer AMT-Free Municipals;B PIMCO Municipal Bond Fund;D Eaton Vance Municipal Opportunities I Pioneer AMT-Free Municipal A Eaton Vance Tax-Advanced Strategies Long-Term;I Virtus Tax-Exempt Bond Fund;A Delaware Tax-Free USA Fund;A Saratoga Municipal Bond;I Thornburg Strategic Municipal Income Mutual Fund Class C