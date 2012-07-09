Lippo unit's stake lures private equity to Indonesia-sources

JAKARTA/HONG KONG, July 9 The chance to buy as
much as 49 percent of Indonesia's largest private healthcare
operator, Siloam Hospitals, is attracting a slew of global
private equity firms to the sale, as they bet on a rapid rise in
healthcare spending in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, sources
said.
Property firm PT Lippo Karawaci, controlled by the
billionaire Riady family, plans to sell a minimum 20 percent of
unit Siloam for between $200 million and $300 million, and has
hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the auction,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. First
round bids are due on July 16, two of the sources said.
Lippo could sell as much as 49 percent of Siloam if the bids
match its target valuation of over $1 billion, one of the
sources said.
Indonesia has Asia's third-largest population, but its
healthcare spending only represented 2.8 percent of the
country's total GDP in 2011, among the world's lowest healthcare
spending-to-GDP ratios.
However, Indonesia's rising middle class, which represents
more than half of its population of 240 million, is expected to
increase its spending on healthcare, which would drive growth in
the sector over the coming years.
The stake in Siloam is attracting early interest from Bain
Capital, Blackstone Group L.P. and KKR & Co L.P.,
banking sources told Reuters, funds which have only recently put
Indonesia on their radar for deals.
Other private equity funds showing an interest in bidding
include Carlyle Group and TPG Capital with its
affiliate Northstar, the sources said.
Sources declined to be named as the discussions were
private. Bain and Carlyle declined to comment. Lippo Karawaci
spokesman Danang Kemayan Jati declined to comment.
BofA, Blackstone, KKR, TPG did not respond to requests for
comment.