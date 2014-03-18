版本:
Lippo shares surge as South Korea casino gets initial approval

HONG KONG, March 18 Shares of Lippo Ltd jumped 41 percent in resumed trade on Tuesday after South Korea granted preliminary approval to a consortium that includes the Hong Kong-listed company to build and operate a casino resort.

Lippo, which has a market value of $279 million, was given a preliminary licence together with U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment Corp and property developer OUE Ltd to build the resort, including a foreigners-only casino estimated to cost 855 billion won ($801 million).

Lippo's shares, which were suspended for the morning trading session on Tuesday, jumped as far as HK$6 by 0506 GMT to a six-year high, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark index
