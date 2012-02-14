Could your Valentine's kiss give you lead poisoning?

By Mitch Lipka
Feb 13 If you're going to be on either end
of a kiss this Valentine's Day, you might want to consider
smooching bare-lipped. Most lipstick contains lead.
Lead has been banned in paint since 1978 because of its
toxicity at low levels, but it still shows up in small amounts
in some of the best-selling lipstick brands.
The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, which did an analysis of a
study of lead in lipstick conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, wants consumers to know that most of the 400
different lipsticks tested were positive for the substance ().
"Recognizing that there is no safe level of lead exposure,
we need to be protecting women and children from all levels of
exposure," said Stacy Malkan, co-founder of the campaign -- a
non-profit coalition of environmental- and cancer-prevention
groups.
Malkan's group wants the FDA to set a limit for how much
lead lipstick can contain and to study whether there are any
dangers to having the substance applied to human lips,
particularly the lips of children and pregnant women. "We know
that ingestion of lipstick happens. It gets into our bodies,"
she said, noting that lead accumulates in people.
The group said that five of the nine lipstick brands with
the most lead are sold by L'Oreal, the world's largest
comestics maker.
L'Oreal's "Color Sensational" Pink Petal had the most lead
of any lipstick tested at 7.19 parts per million. By comparison,
children's products sold in the U.S. are forbidden to have more
than 100 parts per million of lead.
"The FDA's independent study, which will be published in the
May/June 2012 issue of the Journal of Cosmetic Science, confirms
that lipsticks pose no safety concerns for the millions of women
who use them daily," L'Oreal said in a statement sent to
Reuters. "The lead levels detected by the FDA in the study are
also within the limits recommended by global public health
authorities for cosmetics, including lipstick."
The FDA, for its part, agreed there is no cause for alarm.
"The FDA did not find high levels of lead in lipstick," FDA
spokeswoman Tamara Ward said. "We developed and tested a method
for measuring lead in lipstick and did not find levels that
would raise health concerns."
Still, Malkan said the government should take some more
steps to ensure the safety of those who use lipstick. An
advisory committee to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention has taken a position that there is no safe level of
lead for children. So, why asked Malkan should it be OK for
their to be lead in lipstick? And, in particular, for certain
brands to have more than others?
"There are no safety standards," Malkan said.
So, if you're still lead conscious, consider how you'll
handle your lips and those you'll be sharing them with this
Valentine's Day.