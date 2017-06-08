US loan market prepares for mutual fund liquidity rule

| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 US investment firms are
assessing whether their mutual funds, which help investors to
save for college and retirement, are meeting regulations
designed to curb risk in the asset management industry.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released
liquidity rules in October 2016 to improve the information
available to mutual fund investors and make sure that firms can
convert their investments to cash and meet redemption requests
during market volatility.
The regulator specifically criticized leveraged loans, as
trades can take six times longer to settle than bonds, which
puts the asset in a ‘less liquid’ investment category.
Loan settlement times rose to 18.9 days in the first quarter
of 2017, from 17.8 days in the fourth quarter of 2016, according
to IHS Markit data. The Loan Syndications & Trading Association
recommends seven-day settlement, while bond and stock trades
will be completed in two days from September.
Firms are running their funds through simulations to see if
they comply, sources said. Third-party service providers are
also developing programs to classify investments into four
buckets as required by the rule, based on times that it would
take to convert holdings to cash without significantly changing
their value.
Managers need to ask: “What does the portfolio look like
when bucketed; what do you think a reasonably stressed version
of your portfolio looks like; what do you think redemption
pressures might be?” said Nathan Greene, co-head of the asset
management group at law firm Shearman & Sterling.
Firms have also set up internal working groups with members
from their compliance, legal, operations and portfolio
management teams to assess the rule and develop their strategy,
he said.
Mutual funds are preparing for the regulations but are
hoping that trade associations will convince the SEC to delay
the December 2018 compliance date and release a
frequently-asked-questions document to give further clarity.
Funds need more time because new compliance systems are time
consuming to build, and their resources are stretched trying to
meet multiple regulations at the same time.
Investment Company Institute (ICI) then General Counsel,
David Blass, said on March 13 that the SEC should keep an open
mind about revisiting some regulations, including the liquidity
risk management rule, to “prevent any negative unintended
consequences or unnecessary costs.”
“The SEC’s liquidity rule is quite complex, and is proving
enormously expensive, time-consuming, and challenging to
implement,” according to an ICI statement. “For those reasons,
we are exploring with members ways to make the rule more
workable and implementation less burdensome.”
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
Several third-party service providers and mutual fund
administrators are developing software programs that could help
with compliance as managers consider their options.
IHS Markit is expanding its existing liquidity services to
include a data field for the number of days it will take to
liquidate a position, an estimate of the pricing impact and the
SEC bucket that the asset would fall into, Dan Huscher, director
of fixed-income pricing at the firm, said.
The firm discussed the rule at a roundtable with more than
100 participants in San Francisco on April 28 and plans to have
the new information available in the third quarter of this year,
he said.
Long settlement times are not curbing investors’ interest in
loans. Loan funds experienced 28 straight weeks of inflows
through May 24 on the back of rising interest rates, according
to Lipper.
“The market has begun to head in the right direction with
efforts being made to improve the loan cycle on both the buy-
and sell-sides,” said Adrian Marshall, head of the loan
portfolio management desk at BlackRock.
BlackRock is also beginning work on the rule’s
classification and reporting requirements.
“The market understands what regulators are saying and how
to adapt, but more work needs to be done in terms of continuing
to improve loan settlement times,” he said.
