版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Liquidity Services shares fall after results

NEW YORK Nov 29 Liquidity Services Inc : * Shares fall 7.7 percent premarket after results

