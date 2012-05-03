UPDATE 1-Liquidity Services profit beats; shares hit life-high

* Q2 adj EPS $0.52 vs est. $0.37

* Rev $125.7 mln vs est. $122.6 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.43 to $0.46 vs est. $0.39

May 3 Online auctioneer Liquidity Services Inc posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' expectations, boosted by higher volumes, sending its shares up 16 percent to a lifetime high.

Liquidity Services, which auctions surplus and salvaged assets, posted a second-quarter profit of $18.8 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $5.1 million, or 18 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, it earned 52 cents per share, well above the 37 cents analysts had estimated.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of 43 to 46 cents per share, well above analysts expectations of 39 cents per share.

Second-quarter revenue rose 41 percent to $125.7 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $122.6 million.

Gross merchandise volume, which rose 59 percent in the quarter, was driven mainly by growth in the company's retail segment, Liquidity Services said.

The company's shares were up 16 percent at $63.79 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.