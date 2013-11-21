BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q4 earnings per share $0.32

Nov 21 Liquidity Services Inc :
* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 financial
results
* Sees Q1 2014 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.24
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $129.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.5 million
* Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.76
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $124.5 million
-- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect gmv for fiscal year 2014 to range from $1.0 billion to
$1.075 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says will not repurchase shares with approximately $18.1
million yet to be expended under the share repurchase program
* Sees stable commodity prices in scrap businessfor FY 2014
* Says expect gmv for Q1 2014 to range from $200 million to
$225 million
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage