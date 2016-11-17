UPDATE 3-Petrobras approves Liquigás sale to Ultrapar

(Updates with securities filing confirming deal)
SAO PAULO Nov 17 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro
SA has approved the sale of its liquefied petroleum
gas unit to Ultrapar Participações SA, as Brazil's
state-controlled firm disposes of assets to reduce the largest
debt burden among global oil producers.
In a securities filing on Thursday, Petrobras said its board
approved the sale of Liquigás Distribuidora SA to Ultrapar
subsidiary Cia Ultragaz SA for 2.8 billion reais ($819 million).
Analysts said the high price tag for Liquigás, which was
estimated over 10 times operational earnings, was due to
Ultrapar's need to add Liquigás to grow in effort to expand
margins.
"In our view, rich valuations are explained by the strong
strategic logic for Ultrapar," said Rodolfo Angele, an analyst
with JPMorgan Securities in São Paulo.
Preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's most widely
traded class of stock, closed down 3.2 percent, after gaining as
much as 3 percent during the day.
Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said this week in New
York that Petrobras remains committed to meeting a two-year
$15.1 billion asset sale target for year-end.
The Liquigás deal is part of that asset-sale program, aimed
at trimming Petrobras' massive $130 billion of debt.
Analysts at Banco BTG Pactual and Banco Brasil Plural said
the deal will be subject to tough scrutiny by Brazil's antitrust
watchdog Cade.
Ultragaz has a 23 percent share of the Brazilian market,
which would rise to 46 percent after the Liquigás acquisition,
according to a Brasil Plural note to clients.
Ultragaz said in a filing that Banco Bradesco SA
will finance the deal.
($1 = 3.42 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Paula Laier and Bruno Federowski
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Meredith Mazzilli and
Chris Reese)