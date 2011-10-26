UPDATE 1-Lithia Motors posts higher Q3 profit

BRIEF-Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
Oct 26 Automotive dealership group Lithia Motors Inc posted higher third-quarter profit, boosted by a rise in new vehicle same-store sales.
Lithia, the No. 9 dealership group in the United States, reported a net income of $16.6 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $9.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $737.9 million from $573 million.
New vehicle same-store sales rose 28 percent.
Lithia, which is valued at about $540 million, competes with Group 1 Automotive Inc and Sonic Automotive Inc .
On Tuesday, Sonic Automotive and Group 1 Automotive, each beat analyst expectations and posted higher third-quarter profits on increased new-vehicle sales despite crimped inventory from Japanese automakers.
Shares of the company closed at $20.35 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.
* Genpact to acquire the item processing assets of Fiserv Australia