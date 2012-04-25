CORRECTED-Lithia Motors raises full-year profit outlook

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Auto dealer group Lithia Motors Inc posted a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its new vehicles, and raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Lithia forecast a profit between $2.45 and $2.53 per share for the full year, up from its prior view of $2.06 to $2.16 per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
January-March net income from continuing operations rose to $16.8 million, or 63 cents per share, from $8.4 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $758.9 million for the first quarter.
Analysts had expected Lithia to earn 42 cents per share on revenue of $682.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at $25.00 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance