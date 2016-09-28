Lithuania's gas trader signs LNG supply deal with Koch

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 Lithuania's state-owned gas trader Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas said on Wednesday it had signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal for 2017 with Koch Supply & Trading, a trading arm for Koch Industries.
"The gas can be delivered from various places, including from the United States of America", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas CEO Mantas Mikalajunas said.
The deal, which foresees deliveries of 2 million megawatt hours of LNG at undisclosed price, will cover a third of next year's needs of the Lithuanian company, he said.
"We are in negotiations with other suppliers of LNG and pipeline gas for 2017 deliveries, including Russia's Gazprom ", Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas spokesman told Reuters.
Norway's Statoil and Gazprom were the only two gas suppliers to Lithuania in 2016. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.