Lithuania wraps up talks with Hitachi on nuclear plant

VILNIUS, March 30 Lithuania took a significant step forward on Friday toward realising plans for Japan's Hitachi to build a new nuclear plant by 2020-2022, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius was upbeat after the government initialled a concession agreement with Hitachi Ltd. , saying it would boost energy security as Lithuania seeks to wean itself off from energy imports from its former Soviet master, Russia.

"Today we concluded negotiations with the strategic investor, Hitachi, to open the door for the biggest investment in Lithuania ever," he told reporters about the nuclear plant expected to cost 17 billion litas ($6.54 billion).

The concession agreement provides the contractual framework for the nuclear plant including rights for the project company to design, construct and operate and later decommission the facility. It also sets out host country and investor rights and obligations and agreed timeline for delivery.

The government still has to give final approval after the Finance Ministry gives its opinion on the financial obligations Lithuania will take. Parliament's approval will also be needed before a planned final signing of the deal in late June.

Kubilius has a one-seat majority in parliament and is running behind in opinion polls to the opposition Social Democrats ahead of an election in October.

The main opposition Social Democrat Party has voiced doubts about the project. Some lawmakers and environmentalists have proposed holding a referendum.

Lithuania wants to have at least 34 percent of the new plant, which means investments of up to 6 billion litas.

It hopes to share the rest of the bill with regional partners and Hitachi. A final investment decision is expected to be made by all partners by March 2015.

Last July, Lithuania picked Japan-U.S. joint venture Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy to supply a 1,300 megawatt advanced boiling water reactor (ABWR).

Russia is the only supplier of gas to Lithuania and a key supplier of electricity after the Baltic state shut down its Soviet-era Ignalina nuclear power plant at the end of 2009.