Lithuania turns to LNG, picks Hoegh for platform

* Floating LNG platform to have 170,000 cubic meters capacity

* Operations expected to start at the end of 2014

* Terminal to reduce Lithuania's dependence on Russian gas

By Nerijus Adomaitis

VILNIUS, Jan 23 Lithuania took a step towards less dependence on Russian gas by deciding on Monday to pick Norway's Hoegh LNG to provide an offshore platform for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

Majority state-owned oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta said in a statement that it chose Hoegh to supply a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), and that operations were expected to start at the end of 2014.

An FSRU is cheaper and faster to build than a fixed LNG terminal on land.

Klaipedos Nafta said that the FSRU had been ordered in South Korea and will have a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters of LNG.

"We can supply about 11 million tonnes of gas per day, which is about the amount Lithuania consumes at a winter day," said Rokas Masiulis, general manager of Klaipedos Nafta.

"That means that we would be able to meet the demand if Gazprom halts all gas supplies," he added.

The contract, which is to be signed in February, would be based on a 10 years leasing period after which Klaipedos Nafta will have the right to purchase the FSRU, Klaipedos said.

The other companies which took part in the tender were Norwegian Golar LGN and U.S. LNG terminal developer Excelerate Energy.

ALTERNATIVE TO RUSSIAN SUPPLIES

Lithuania wants an alternative supplier to Russia's Gazprom. as the Baltic state - which joined the EU and NATO in 2004 - depends to 100 percent on Russian gas supplies.

The Lithuanian government has expressed fears that energy supplies could be used for political purposes, but also to increase their pricing leverage.

Lithuania's Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius said that the FSRU would help address these problems.

"By being a sole gas supplier, Gazprom could abuse its monopolistic position harming consumers.... It (FSRU) is the best solution to solve that problem," Kubilius told a news briefing after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Lithuanian officials have said they expected the FSRU to provide access to LNG spot gas prices, which are currently lower than under long-term contracts linked to oil prices.

U.S.-based Cheniere Energy plans to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2015 and said last year that it hoped hopes take a stake in a floating LNG terminal in Lithuania.

Klaipedos Nafta said that Hoegh would also provide operation and maintenance, as well as a qualified vessel crew for the FSRU.

The FSRU will receive super-frozen liquefied natural gas from tankers and warm it into gas that can be transmitted by pipeline to consumers.