Lithuania turns to LNG, picks Hoegh for platform

* Floating LNG platform to have 170,000 cubic meters
capacity
* Operations expected to start at the end of 2014
* Terminal to reduce Lithuania's dependence on Russian gas
By Nerijus Adomaitis
VILNIUS, Jan 23 Lithuania took a step
towards less dependence on Russian gas by deciding on Monday to
pick Norway's Hoegh LNG to provide an offshore
platform for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.
Majority state-owned oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta
said in a statement that it chose Hoegh to supply a floating
storage regasification unit (FSRU), and that operations were
expected to start at the end of 2014.
An FSRU is cheaper and faster to build than a fixed LNG
terminal on land.
Klaipedos Nafta said that the FSRU had been ordered in South
Korea and will have a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters of LNG.
"We can supply about 11 million tonnes of gas per day, which
is about the amount Lithuania consumes at a winter day," said
Rokas Masiulis, general manager of Klaipedos Nafta.
"That means that we would be able to meet the demand if
Gazprom halts all gas supplies," he added.
The contract, which is to be signed in February, would be
based on a 10 years leasing period after which Klaipedos Nafta
will have the right to purchase the FSRU, Klaipedos said.
The other companies which took part in the tender were
Norwegian Golar LGN and U.S. LNG terminal developer
Excelerate Energy.
ALTERNATIVE TO RUSSIAN SUPPLIES
Lithuania wants an alternative supplier to Russia's Gazprom.
as the Baltic state - which joined the EU and NATO in
2004 - depends to 100 percent on Russian gas supplies.
The Lithuanian government has expressed fears that energy
supplies could be used for political purposes, but also to
increase their pricing leverage.
Lithuania's Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius said that the
FSRU would help address these problems.
"By being a sole gas supplier, Gazprom could abuse its
monopolistic position harming consumers.... It (FSRU) is the
best solution to solve that problem," Kubilius told a news
briefing after the cabinet meeting on Monday.
Lithuanian officials have said they expected the FSRU to
provide access to LNG spot gas prices, which are currently lower
than under long-term contracts linked to oil prices.
U.S.-based Cheniere Energy plans to export liquefied
natural gas (LNG) by 2015 and said last year that it hoped hopes
take a stake in a floating LNG terminal in Lithuania.
Klaipedos Nafta said that Hoegh would also provide operation
and maintenance, as well as a qualified vessel crew for the
FSRU.
The FSRU will receive super-frozen liquefied natural gas
from tankers and warm it into gas that can be transmitted by
pipeline to consumers.